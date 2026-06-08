9 dead as molten metal falls on workers at Vizag steel plant

At least nine workers were killed when molten metal fell on them at the Vizag Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday, officials said.

Police said a large bucket containing molten metal was dislodged and fell, igniting a major fire in the plant’s steel melting station number 1 and burning workers alive.

Rescued workers told police that a blast occurred moments before tonnes of molten steel fell down. Several others have received severe burn injuries and have been rushed to various hospitals. At least six workers are said to be injured.

Several fire engines and dozens of firefighters were pressed to bring the blaze under control.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief at the mishap. The CM spoke with the District Collector and Police Commissioner, and directed them to provide help to the families of the affected persons. The CM expressed deep anguish over the deaths of several workers in the accident. Officials briefed the CM on the current situation and relief operations.

Former chief minister and YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed deep grief over the incident. Demanding a comprehensive inquiry, Jagan called for strict action against those found responsible and stressed that worker safety must remain the highest priority in all industrial establishments.

He said there should be no compromise in implementing safety standards and preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future. Jagan also directed YSRCP leaders and party cadres in Visakhapatnam to extend all possible support to the victims and their families, visit the affected households, and monitor the treatment being provided to the injured.

In June 2012, 16 workers died when a newly commissioned oxygen plant in the steel melting shop number 3 exploded. The explosion occurred when officials were conducting a trial run of the oxygen plant.