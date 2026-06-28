Baseless allegations': MEA rejects Pakistan's claims over Karachi attack

New Delhi: India has firmly rejected Pakistan's allegations linking it to the recent Karachi attack, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)calling the claims "baseless" and urging Islamabad to focus on dismantling terror infrastructure within its own territory.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refutes allegations made by Pakistan against India regarding the recent incident in Karachi, calling them "baseless."



He says, "Instead of pointing fingers at others, Pakistan would do better to look inwards, take credible action against the… pic.twitter.com/93fjykdtqj — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2026

India on Sunday dismissed Pakistan's allegations connecting it to the recent incident in Karachi, describing the claims as "baseless" and reiterating that Islamabad should focus on addressing terrorism within its own borders rather than blaming others.

The response came after reports in Pakistan alleged Indian involvement in the Karachi attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) categorically denied the accusations.