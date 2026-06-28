Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh flagged as drug sources as Operation Toofan targets Perumbavoor

Police launched a sweeping investigation across Perumbavoor on Sunday, as part of Operation Toofan, following reports of suspected drug trafficking taking place in broad daylight. The preliminary probe focused on migrant workers in the area, several of whom fled the scene during the investigation.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala is set to personally look into the drug trafficking situation in Perumbavoor. The Minister has also reached out to other states for support in curbing the menace.

Director General of Police Ravada A Chandrasekhar told the media that Bengaluru has been identified as the primary source of MDMA, while Andhra Pradesh has been flagged as the origin of cannabis supplies entering the state.

In a significant inter-state coordination move, the DGP is scheduled to meet his counterparts from other South Indian states next week. The meeting is expected to focus on tracing supply chains to enable faster, more effective action against trafficking networks. He also added that Operation Toofan has garnered immense public support from the public.

Operation Toofan is a major statewide anti-narcotics enforcement and awareness campaign launched by the Kerala government and Kerala Police. It aims to dismantle drug networks across the state. So far, over 4,400 individuals have been arrested and over 4,100 cases registered in the state.