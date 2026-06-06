CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Demands Education Minister’s Resignation at Jantar Mantar Writing

New Delhi: A protest led by Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. Dipke demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and set a deadline of 5 p.m. for him to step down.

He warned that if the minister does not resign by the deadline, the movement will launch week-long protests in several cities across the country. He also announced that supporters would return to Jantar Mantar next Saturday for another demonstration.

By around 10 a.m., protesters had started arriving at the venue. Many gathered after hearing that Dipke would come directly to Jantar Mantar instead of appearing at the Parliament Street police station. While Dipke had not yet reached the site, CJP spokesperson and key movement member Saurav Das was present and interacting with supporters.

Even by 11 a.m., Dipke had not arrived, but protesters continued to gather and wait for his appearance.