Eight feared dead at Vizag steel plant as molten iron spill ignites fire

Hyderabad: At least eight workers are feared dead following a fire mishap at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday evening.

The accident is believed to have been triggered by a leakage in a ladle at Steel Melt Shop (SMS) I, causing molten metal to spill and ignite a fire. Around 20 workers were on duty at the time of the incident. While most of them escaped with minor injuries, approximately eight are feared to have lost their lives.

"We suspect a blast triggered the fire, but a thorough investigation is needed to determine the actual cause. We are yet to establish whether the deceased were contract workers or permanent employees," said N Ayodhyaram, a workers' union leader.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock and anguish over the tragedy. He spoke directly with officials at the site, conveying his grief over the loss of lives. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the ground situation and the relief operations underway. He directed all departments to coordinate their efforts and ensure swift and effective rescue and relief measures.