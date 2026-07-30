High-level meeting of Union ministers held at PM Modi's office in Parliament

New Delhi : A high-level meeting of Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office in Parliament on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Other ministers who attended the meeting were JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Hardeep Singh Puri and Sarbananda Sonowal.

P K Mishra, principal secretary to the prime minister, was also present at the meeting.