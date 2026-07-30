Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Salim Khan chosen for Maharashtra govt's lifetime achievement awards

Mumbai : The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award for veteran musician Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar, while screenwriter Salim Khan has been chosen for the Late Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award.

Actor and director Prasad Oak has been selected for the Chitrapati V. Shantaram Special Contribution Award, and acclaimed actor Rani Mukerji has been chosen for the Late Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award, said Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar.

These prestigious awards are presented to eminent personalities who have made outstanding and long-standing contributions to enrich Marathi and Hindi cinema through their work in acting, music, production, direction, and various other fields of filmmaking.

A government resolution was also issued in this regard.