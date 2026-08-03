Kerala rain toll rises to 15, says CM Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram : The death toll in rain-related incidents across Kerala has risen to 15, while seven people remain missing, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Monday, as the state intensified rescue and relief operations amid continuing heavy rain.

As of 9 AM on Monday, 316 relief camps were functioning across the state, sheltering 11,018 people displaced by the rain and flooding, the chief minister told a press conference after reviewing the flood situation in the state with top officials here.

He said three deaths were reported from Kottayam district, including two people in the Poonjar Assembly constituency and a child who drowned after falling into a water tank.

Ernakulam reported two deaths, while one person each died in Idukki and Muvattupuzha. Two people died in Kollam, four in Malappuram, one in Kannur and one in Kozhikode.

Seven people are still missing. Two people are missing in Kollam, two in Kannur, one in Malappuram and one each in Idukki and Muvattupuzha, Satheesan said.