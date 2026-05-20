Kumbh viral girl moves HC over 'tampering' of birth records

Indore (MP) : A young woman, who shot to fame during last year's Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, has moved the Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court along with her husband alleging tampering of her birth records as part of a criminal conspiracy after their interfaith marriage.

In a petition filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, the couple sought an independent and fair probe into the alleged manipulation of official records and attempts to give a communal colour to their marriage.

The couple stated that they were facing harassment after marrying on the basis of a love relationship.

According to the plea, the woman, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was born on January 1, 2008, and the same date is mentioned in her birth certificate issued by Maheshwar Nagar Panchayat as well as Aadhaar, PAN and other government documents.

The petition alleged that her birth records were later altered to show her date of birth as January 1, 2009 in an attempt to portray her as a minor at the time of marriage.

The couple also submitted before the court a marriage certificate issued by the Kerala government, according to which they got married at a temple in Kerala on March 11, 2026.

The certificate records the woman's date of birth as January 1, 2008, making her 18 years and two months old at the time of marriage, the plea said.

According to the petition, the woman's family opposed the marriage after the wedding and falsely projected her as a minor.

The plea alleged that the original birth certificate was cancelled from a government portal without following due legal procedure and that a false FIR alleging abduction and other serious charges was subsequently lodged against her Muslim husband at a police station in Madhya Pradesh.

The couple further alleged that their interfaith marriage was being projected as "love jihad" through social media campaigns and by certain organisations, creating a threat to their safety.

Advocate B L Nagar, appearing for the couple, told PTI on Wednesday that a request had been made before a vacation bench of the high court for urgent hearing of the petition and the matter could come up next week.

He said both his clients were associated with the film industry and had fallen in love during the shooting of a film in Kerala before getting married.

The term "love jihad" is used by some right-wing groups to allege that Muslim men lure women from other faiths into relationships for religious conversion.