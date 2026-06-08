NEET-UG 2026 Retest: IAF To Transport Question Papers For June 21 Exam

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will airlift question papers for the June 21 NEET-UG 2026 retest to 18 locations across India as authorities step up security arrangements for the medical entrance examination following the cancellation of the original test over alleged paper leaks.

The enhanced transport plan forms part of measures being implemented ahead of the nationwide retest after the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026, held on May 3, was cancelled on May 12 amid allegations of a question paper leak. The cancellation led to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, while officials have sought to ensure the integrity of the fresh examination.

According to The Hindu, the question papers will be transported by the IAF to 18 locations across the country before being securely dispatched to individual examination centres.

The Hindu reported that the arrangements have been put in place as authorities prepare for the re-examination scheduled for June 21 under heightened security.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed claims circulating on social media about an alleged leak or sale of the NEET-UG 2026 retest question paper. On June 6, the agency described the allegations as “false” and “fraudulent” and warned that strict action would be taken against those spreading such content.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination was originally conducted on May 3 but was cancelled nationwide nine days later following allegations of a paper leak. The Hindu reported that the CBI subsequently launched an investigation into the matter as preparations for the retest continued.

(With inputs from The Hindu)