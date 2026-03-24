"A Head For An Eye": Iran Warns Trump That US' "Final Deadline" Is Near

Mohsen Rezaei, Iran's new military adviser, has warned that Iran will "paralyse" the United States and "sink" its ships in the Arabian Gulf and appeared to set US President Donald Trump a "deadline" to save America.

In a televised interview on Tuesday on Iran's state-funded news agency IRNA, Rezaei said, "The final deadlines for saving America are approaching." He also warned Trump that there is not "much time left to rescue the United States from this quagmire".

"If you attack the infrastructure of the Islamic Republic of Iran, our response will no longer be an eye for an eye, but rather a head for an eye; we will paralyse you and drown you in the Gulf," Rezaei threatened.

He claimed that the Israeli regime tricked the Trump administration into the war with a dream of "Greater Israel". Calling the war 'illegal', he said that the war in Iran will not end until all sanctions are lifted, damages compensated and there is an international legal guarantee that the aggression against Iran will not be repeated.

Trump Claims US And Iran Have Begun "Very Good" Talks

Trump had indicated on Monday through Truth Social that Washington and Tehran have begun what he described as "very good and productive conversations" aimed at a full resolution of the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Trump said he had ordered the postponement of any planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days to allow the talks to continue.

The move marks the first public hint of possible de-escalation since the war entered its fourth week. Responding to Trump's post, Iranian state media said that the US president "backed down", fearing potential Iranian reprisal.

In a statement released on his social media platform, Trump wrote, "I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of Defense to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

Iran Dismisses It As "Fake News"

However, Iranian officials have dismissed the idea of negotiations as "fake news".

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf denied the claim in posts on social media.

"Iranian people demand complete and remorseful punishment of the aggressors. All Iranian officials stand firmly behind their supreme leader and people until this goal is achieved," Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the