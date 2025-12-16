​Ángela Molina reflects on her cinematic journey with Buñuel and Almodóvar

​Thiruvananthapuram: ​Celebrated Spanish actor and international jury member of 30th IFFK, Ángela Molina offered a personal and insightful reflection on her cinematic journey during the ‘In Conversation’ session with filmmaker and producer Sebastián Arevalo on Tuesday.

​Molina recalled working with some of the greatest filmmakers in world cinema, from Luis Buñuel to Pedro Almodóvar.

​She was only 22 years old when she collaborated with Luis Buñuel. She described him as a genius, a true master, and a man of immense generosity. ​She referred to Buñuel as “a master for everyone who loves cinema.”

​Molina also reflected on her work with Pedro Almodóvar, describing ‘Carne Trémula’ (Live Flesh) as a rewarding experience. The discussion also touched upon her international work, including her experience with Ridley Scott, where she noted clear differences between Spanish and Hollywood production cultures.

​Speaking about her recent film, ‘Polvo Serán’, Molina described it as a complex meditation on love, dignity, and the choice of death.

​On a personal note, Molina spoke of her deep connection with India, recalling her first visit at the age of 22.