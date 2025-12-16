Ángela Molina reflects on her cinematic journey with Buñuel and Almodóvar
Thiruvananthapuram: Celebrated Spanish actor and international jury member of 30th IFFK, Ángela Molina offered a personal and insightful reflection on her cinematic journey during the ‘In Conversation’ session with filmmaker and producer Sebastián Arevalo on Tuesday.
Molina recalled working with some of the greatest filmmakers in world cinema, from Luis Buñuel to Pedro Almodóvar.
She was only 22 years old when she collaborated with Luis Buñuel. She described him as a genius, a true master, and a man of immense generosity. She referred to Buñuel as “a master for everyone who loves cinema.”
Molina also reflected on her work with Pedro Almodóvar, describing ‘Carne Trémula’ (Live Flesh) as a rewarding experience. The discussion also touched upon her international work, including her experience with Ridley Scott, where she noted clear differences between Spanish and Hollywood production cultures.
Speaking about her recent film, ‘Polvo Serán’, Molina described it as a complex meditation on love, dignity, and the choice of death.
On a personal note, Molina spoke of her deep connection with India, recalling her first visit at the age of 22.