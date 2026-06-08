Court allows ED access to SFIO documents in CMRL-Exalogic money laundering case

Kochi : A court in Kochi on Monday allowed the ED to obtain copies of documents collected by the SFIO in connection with a money laundering case linked to CMRL and involving former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena T.

Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Babu VPM allowed a petition filed by the ED seeking copies of documents gathered by the SFIO, which had investigated alleged fictitious expenses admitted by CMRL before the Income Tax Settlement Commission.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought 134 documents collected by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office during its probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd and Exalogic Solutions Private Limited, the IT consultancy firm owned by Veena.

The petition, filed on June 6, came up for consideration before the court on Monday.

CMRL opposed the plea, arguing that the documents should not be handed over to the ED without hearing the company.

However, after hearing submissions from the ED, the SFIO, and CMRL, the court allowed the petition.

The ED probe pertains to allegations that CMRL made payments amounting to Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Private Limited without receiving any services in return.