Shigella cases reported across Kerala; 55 hospitalised, situation under control, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram : Cases of Shigella infection are being reported across Kerala, with State Health Minister K Muraleedharan on Thursday saying that six people have tested positive in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kollam, and three in Kozhikode.

This is in addition to nine positive cases reported in Wayanad so far, Muraleedharan said at a press conference, assuring that there was nothing to worry about regarding the infection at present.

"The situation is under control," he said.

The minister said 578 people are currently symptomatic, and the results of seven samples are still awaited.

Muraleedharan said 55 people in the state have been admitted to various government and private hospitals due to the bacterial infection.

Of these, 47 are in Wayanad, three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, and two in Kollam, he said.

On the situation in Wayanad, where a large majority of those infected are students of an aided school, the minister said strong bacterial presence was found in the institution's well water and termed it contaminated.

At the same time, he noted that it was difficult to isolate the Shigella bacteria from others found in the well water.

"There were no bacteria in the borewells of the school," he added.

The minister said disease prevention and containment measures, including guidelines on cleanliness and hygiene, have been circulated by the health department.

The food safety department has also been asked to carry out inspections, but the response has not been satisfactory, he said.

"Strict directions have been issued to provide details of the number of establishments raided and their locations, rather than merely reporting that raids were carried out and some establishments were closed," he said.

"Directions were issued to shut down unhygienic roadside food stalls, but no such action has come to my attention," Muraleedharan said.

Disease prevention and containment measures, along with intensive awareness campaigns, are being carried out in the affected areas under the leadership of the health department and local self-government institutions.

A special chlorination drive is also underway to disinfect drinking water sources.

Authorities have urged the public to strictly follow precautionary guidelines issued by the health department and maintain personal, food, and environmental hygiene.

People experiencing symptoms have been advised to seek treatment at the nearest health facility without delay.

The district collector has declared a holiday for all schools and educational institutions in the Shigella-affected and adjoining areas until June 14.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that causes diarrhoea, fever, and stomach cramps. It spreads primarily through contaminated food or water and through contact with infected individuals.