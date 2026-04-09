Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20: Ranveer Singh-starrer becomes 10th highest grossing film worldwide in 2026, earns Rs 1640 cr

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, which has created history by breaking several box office records, is now showing signs of slowing down. After registering its lowest single-day earnings of Rs 10 crore on Monday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer saw a slight uptick on Tuesday.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs 10.10 crore on its third Tuesday. With this, the Ranveer Singh starrer’s India gross has reached Rs 1,237.21 crore, while its net collections stand at Rs 1,033.37 crore so far. Overseas, it added Rs 4 crore on Day 20, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 404 crore. The film’s worldwide gross now stands at Rs 1,641.21 crore.

On Day 20, Dhurandhar 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 14.21%. The film opened with a morning occupancy of 9.85%, which rose to 16.08% in the afternoon. Evening shows registered 15.69% occupancy, while night shows closed slightly lower at 15.23%.

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time, it is still way behind many other movies. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 (Rs 1,742.10 crore) stands in third place, followed by Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,788.60 crore), and Aamir Khan’s Dangal is at the first spot with Rs 1,968.03 crore.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the first part of the film, Dhurandhar, bagged 14 awards at the Chetak Screen Awards. Ranveer Singh and Aditay Dhar won the biggest honours of the star-studded evening, taking home Best Actor Male and Best Director trophies. Akshaye Khanna also won the award for the Best Supporting Actor Male for the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 is helmed by Aditya Dhar and features Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Manav Gohil, among others. The action spy-thriller has been produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande.