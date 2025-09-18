Gold prices drops Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200/10 g as Fed's cautious stance strengthens dollar

New Delhi: Gold prices dropped by Rs 600 to Rs 1,13,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday, tracking weak local demand and a stronger dollar after the US Federal Reserve's cautious policy stance dampened investor appetite for the precious metal.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had closed at Rs 1,13,800 per 10 grams.

Similarly, gold of 99.5 per cent purity also decreased by Rs 500 to Rs 1,12,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Rs 1,13,300 per 10 grams in the previous session.

"Gold prices declined on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates by a quarter point, as expected, and its cautious stance on any further policy easing. The Fed's overall message was slightly hawkish regarding interest rates, indicating they did not strongly support aggressive rate cuts.

"Consequently, the US dollar strengthened, and treasury yields increased post the Fed meeting, placing additional pressure on precious metals," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.44 per cent to 97.30, further weighing on the precious metal.

So far this year, the precious metal prices have added Rs 34,250 or 43.38 per cent, surging from Rs 78,950 per 10 grams on December 31, 2024.

In contrast, silver prices rebounded after Wednesday's fall, gaining Rs 300 to Rs 1,31,500 per kilogram (inclusive of taxes). The white metal had dropped Rs 1,670 to Rs 1,31,200 per kg in the previous trade, as per the Association.

Silver prices have zoomed Rs 41,800 per kilogram or 46.6 per cent in the current calendar year, rallying from Rs 89,700 per kg on December 31, 2024.

In the international market, spot gold was 0.15 per cent lower at USD 3,654.66 per ounce after scaling a lifetime high of USD 3,707.70 on Wednesday.

However, spot silver went up marginally to USD 41.68 per ounce.

The US central bank on Wednesday lowered interest rates by 25 basis points, in line with expectations, and signalled two more cuts this year as the labour market showed further strain.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, however, struck a cautious note, calling the move a risk-management step and stressing that future policy actions would be assessed "meeting by meeting."

Powell also stressed there is no need to rush easing. However, newly appointed Governor Stephen Miran dissented, seeking a larger 50 basis points cut.

"Due to persistent geopolitical concerns, Fed easing expectations, and robust central bank buying, gold has surged 40 per cent so far this year," Renisha Chainani, Head - Research at Augmont, said.

She added that the Bank of England and Bank of Japan are expected to maintain the policy status quo this week, while the Bank of Canada also trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points.

HDFC Securities' Saumil Gandhi said traders will monitor the upcoming US macroeconomic data, including initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index, which could offer fresh guidance for the monetary policy outlook.