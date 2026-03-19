Hegseth says all 11 of Iran's submarines 'are gone'

Washington : Saying that Iran's “surface fleet is no longer a factor,” US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “their submarines — they once had 11 — are gone.”

The crafts Hegseth referenced are “midget” submarines designed to work in shallow waters in the Persian Gulf and its narrow mouth, the Strait of Hormuz.

The small vessels are designed to evade sonar as they lay mines and fire torpedoes.

Earlier, Hegseth opened Pentagon briefing with remarks about dignified transfer.

Hegseth said he told families of service members killed in the Iran war that US forces “will finish this.”

Hegseth said they told him “through tears, through hugs, through strength and through unbreakable resolve” that they wanted the US military to “finish this. Honour their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done.”

“My response, along with that of the president, was simple: Of course we will finish this. We will honour their sacrifice,” Hegseth said. “Their sacrifice only steels our commitment.”