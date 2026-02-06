Highlights of RBI's monetary policy
Mumbai : Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday:
- Benchmark lending rates unchanged with repo rate at 5.25 pc;
- Monetary policy stance remains neutral;
- GST reforms, monetary easing, low inflation to support pvt consumption; * Trade deals to boost exports;
- GDP growth projections revised upwards for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 to 6.9 pc and 7 pc, respectively;
- Measures in Union Budget conducive for economic growth;
- Retail inflation for current fiscal projected at 2.1 pc;
- CPI inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 projected at 4 pc and 4.2 pc, respectively;
- Excluding precious metals, underlying inflation pressures remain muted; * India's forex reserves stood at USD 723.8 bn;
- Framework soon to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for losses in frauds;
- RBI proposes measures to protect senior citizens from digital frauds;
- Collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to be doubled to Rs 20 lakh;
- Banks to be allowed lend to REITs;
- Branch opening norms for certain types of NBFCs to be relaxed;
- Next meeting of RBI's MPC scheduled for April 6- 8, 2026.