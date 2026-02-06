Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

News Desk

News Desk

1 min read
Highlights of RBI's monetary policy

Mumbai : Following are the highlights of the bi-monthly monetary policy announced by Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Friday:

  • Benchmark lending rates unchanged with repo rate at 5.25 pc;
  • Monetary policy stance remains neutral;
  • GST reforms, monetary easing, low inflation to support pvt consumption; * Trade deals to boost exports;
  • GDP growth projections revised upwards for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 to 6.9 pc and 7 pc, respectively;
  • Measures in Union Budget conducive for economic growth;
  • Retail inflation for current fiscal projected at 2.1 pc;
  • CPI inflation for Q1 and Q2 of FY27 projected at 4 pc and 4.2 pc, respectively;
  • Excluding precious metals, underlying inflation pressures remain muted; * India's forex reserves stood at USD 723.8 bn;
  • Framework soon to compensate customers up to Rs 25,000 for losses in frauds;
  • RBI proposes measures to protect senior citizens from digital frauds;
  • Collateral-free loan limit for MSMEs to be doubled to Rs 20 lakh;
  • Banks to be allowed lend to REITs;
  • Branch opening norms for certain types of NBFCs to be relaxed;
  • Next meeting of RBI's MPC scheduled for April 6- 8, 2026.

Read more

ഇറാൻ-അമേരിക്ക ആണവചർച്ച; ആദ്യ രണ്ടുവട്ട ചർച്ചകൾ പൂർത്തിയായി

ഇറാൻ-അമേരിക്ക ആണവചർച്ച; ആദ്യ രണ്ടുവട്ട ചർച്ചകൾ പൂർത്തിയായി

ഒമാനിൽ ഇറാൻ-അമേരിക്ക ആണവചർച്ച തുടരുന്നു. ആദ്യ രണ്ടുവട്ട ചർച്ചകൾ പൂർത്തിയായി. ഒമാൻ വിദേശകാര്യമന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ബദർ ബിൻ ഹമാദ് അൽബുസൈദിയുമായി
ശബരിമല സ്വർണക്കൊള്ള കേസ്; ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ പോറ്റി ജയിൽ മോചിതനായി

ശബരിമല സ്വർണക്കൊള്ള കേസ്; ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ പോറ്റി ജയിൽ മോചിതനായി

ശബരിമല സ്വർണക്കൊള്ള കേസിലെ മുഖ്യപ്രതി ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ പോറ്റിയും ജയിൽ മോചിതനായി. ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ടോടെയാണ് ഉണ്ണികൃഷ്ണൻ പോറ്റി തിരുവനന്തപു
കേരള വന ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ നിയമമായി; അംഗീകാരം നൽകി ഗവർണർ

കേരള വന ഭേദഗതി ബിൽ നിയമമായി; അംഗീകാരം നൽകി ഗവർണർ

കേരള വന ഭേദഗതി ബില്ലിന് ഗവർണർ അംഗീകാരം നൽകി. സ്വകാര്യ ഭൂമിയിലെ ചന്ദനമരം മുറിച്ച് വനം വകുപ്പ് മുഖേന വിൽപ്പന നടത്താന്‍ അനുവദിക്കുന്ന വ്യവസ്