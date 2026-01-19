Human rights panel orders DIG probe into man's suicide over social media post

Kozhikode : The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a police probe into an incident in which a youth was found hanging after a woman posted a video on social media alleging sexual harassment against him on a bus.

The Commission's judicial member, K Byjunath, instructed the North Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police to probe the incident and submit a report within a week.

The case will be taken up for consideration at the Commission's sitting to be held in the district on February 19, a Commission statement said.

According to the complaints, after the woman content creator made the video public, the youth allegedly became mentally distressed, which is believed to have led to his suicide.

The Commission initiated action based on complaints lodged by advocates V Devadas and Abdu Rahim Pookkath.

Deepak U (42), against whom a video alleging misbehaviour with a woman passenger on a bus had surfaced on social media, was found hanging dead at his residence here on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Deepak's parents knocked on the bedroom door to wake him up in the morning, but there was no response despite repeated attempts.

Relatives said Deepak was employed at a textile firm and had travelled to Kannur on Friday in connection with his work. On the same day, a woman passenger travelling on the bus in which Deepak was a co-passenger had recorded a video alleging that he misbehaved with her, a relative told reporters.

The video was widely circulated on social media and had come to Deepak's notice, police said.

According to relatives, Deepak denied the allegation and had been under severe mental distress since the video surfaced.

The medical college police have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation.