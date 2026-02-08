India and Canada agree to shared workplan to guide bilateral cooperation on national security

New Delhi: India and Canada on Saturday agreed to a shared workplan to deepen cooperation on national security, law enforcement and cybersecurity, following talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Nathalie Drouin, Deputy Clerk and National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada.

The meeting, held on February 7, 2026, was part of the regular bilateral security dialogue between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Both sides reviewed progress on initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of their countries and citizens and agreed on a workplan to guide cooperation across priority areas.

As part of the agreed steps, India and Canada will establish security and law-enforcement liaison officers, while their respective agencies will build on existing working relationships. According to the MEA, the move is intended to streamline bilateral communications and enable timely information sharing on issues of mutual concern, including the illegal flow of drugs, particularly fentanyl precursors and transnational organised criminal networks.

The two sides also committed to formalising cooperation on cybersecurity policy and to sharing information on cybersecurity issues. In addition, they agreed to continue discussions on cooperation related to fraud and immigration enforcement, in line with domestic laws and international obligations, the MEA said.

India and Canada have maintained institutionalised channels for security dialogue covering counter-terrorism, law enforcement cooperation and emerging threats. In recent years, both countries have underscored the need for structured engagement to address transnational crimes, drug trafficking, cyber threats and information sharing between agencies.