India deeply engaged on trade matters: Vaishnaw on Trump's remarks on US deal

Davos: A day after US President Donald Trump stated he will have a 'good' trade deal with India, senior Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said it is very encouraging, given India's position and deep engagement on global trade matters.

Trump had said here last evening that the US is going to have a good trade deal with India and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "fantastic man" and his friend for whom he has great respect.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Vaishnaw told PTI, "Given India's position and deep engagement on trade matters, it is very encouraging".

Vaishnaw is leading a large Indian delegation here for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, comprising Union ministers, as well as chief ministers and senior ministers from several states. Besides, more than 100 Indian CEOs are also here.

