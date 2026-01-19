Indian millers welcome Bangladesh's fresh 2 lakh tonne rice import move

Kolkata: Indian rice millers and exporters have welcomed Bangladesh's fresh permission for private sector imports of 2 lakh metric tonnes of parboiled rice, claiming that the move opened up additional export opportunities for suppliers in eastern and southern India.

The millers said the Bangladesh government permitted 232 private companies to import the rice by March 10, 2026, as part of its efforts to stabilise domestic prices amid a sharp rise in fine and steam varieties.

They said the allocation was an addition to Dhaka's import plan, announced in August 2025, to bring in around 9 lakh metric tonnes of rice in the 2025-26 fiscal to rebuild stocks after flood-related crop losses.

Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) president Prem Garg said Bangladesh has traditionally been a steady buyer of Indian rice.

"Bangladesh is a regular importer, and traders from Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal are the primary beneficiaries of exports to Bangladesh," Garg told PTI, adding that proximity and competitive pricing continue to favour Indian suppliers.

Industry players said the latest private import window follows a visible spike in retail and wholesale prices of rice in Bangladesh, particularly for steam rice.

Jai Baba Bakreswar Rice Mill director Rahul Khaitan said the decision was driven by domestic market pressures.

"The new notification for 2 lakh tonnes by the Bangladesh authorities is over and above the already announced import plan of 5 lakh tonnes through private importers. The prices have sharply increased in Bangladesh, especially for steam rice varieties. I think that is why the government in the neighbouring country has allowed imports. This will help Indian millers export additional quantities to Bangladesh," he said.

According to the notification issued by Bangladesh's Ministry of Food, the entire quantity allowed for private imports consists of non-aromatic parboiled rice with a maximum of 5 per cent broken grains, the Indian millers said.

Importers have been asked to sell the rice in original sacks and report import, storage and sales details to district food controllers to prevent hoarding, they said.

Of the 9 lakh metric tonnes that Bangladesh planned to import in FY'26, about 5 lakh tonnes have been earmarked for private traders, while 4 lakh tonnes are being sourced through government-to-government deals and international tenders, Indian millers said.

"Private sector shipments from India had already crossed 1.5 lakh metric tonnes by late 2025, while Indian firms secured international tenders for 50,000 tonnes in October," one of the millers said.

According to exporters, India remains Bangladesh's largest and most cost-effective supplier.

In recent tenders, traders witnessed that Indian white rice was priced at around USD 351-360 per tonne, compared with about USD 395 per tonne offered by Pakistan.

After India lifted all export curbs and measures related to minimum export prices in March 2025, shipments surged, with total rice exports rising 19.4 per cent in 2025 to 21.55 million metric tonnes.