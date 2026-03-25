Iran has received 15-point US ceasefire proposal, 2 Pakistani officials say

Islamabad : Iran has received a 15-point proposal from the US to reach a ceasefire in the war, two Pakistani officials said on Wednesday.

The Pakistani officials described the proposal broadly as touching on sanctions relief, civilian nuclear cooperation, a rollback of Iran's nuclear program, monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency, missile limits and access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorized to release the details.

Iran has insisted it isn't engaged in negotiations with the U.S. and a military spokesman mocked America over its diplomatic efforts Wednesday.