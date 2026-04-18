Iran reimposes restrictions on Strait of Hormuz, accusing US of violating deal to reopen it

Cairo : Iran swiftly reversed course on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, reimposing restrictions on the critical waterway on Saturday after the US said the move would not end its blockade.

The country's joint military command said on Saturday that it "control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state ... under strict management and control of the armed forces." It warned that it would continue to block transit through the strait as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remained in effect.

The announcement came the morning after US President Donald Trump said the American blockade "will remain in full force" until Tehran reaches a deal with the US, including on its nuclear programme.