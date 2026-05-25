Iran reports progress on multiple US issues, says deal still not near

Lebanon:Iran said Monday that Tehran and Washington have reached understandings on many points during exchanges over a proposed deal to end the war, but Iranian officials warned that a signed agreement is not imminent. Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told reporters at his weekly briefing that Tehran and Washington had “reached a conclusion on a large portion of the issues under discussion.” He added, however, that this should not be interpreted to mean a formal accord is about to be signed. “To say that this means the signing of an agreement is imminent — no one can make such a claim,” Baqaei said, emphasizing remaining gaps and uncertainties. Baqaei accused U.S. negotiators of sending mixed signals, alleging “contradictions” and shifting positions that complicate finalizing a deal.

His comments followed Iran’s announcement that it was finalizing a 14-point framework intended to outline terms for ending the conflict that began on February 28. U.S. officials have given differing indications about the timeline. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a deal could materialize as soon as Monday, while President Donald Trump cautioned his team against rushing negotiations, suggesting more deliberation may be needed before any commitment. Baqaei said the draft framework is aimed at ending hostilities across the region, specifically citing Lebanon as one area the agreement would address. He did not provide detailed terms of the 14-point outline, but suggested the document is designed to produce a comprehensive ceasefire and mechanisms to prevent renewed escalation.

Analysts say significant obstacles remain, including verification measures, enforcement mechanisms, and what each side will concede on regional influence and security guarantees. Both Tehran and Washington appear to be managing domestic political sensitivities as they negotiate, a factor that could slow any final settlement. For now, the spokesman’s remarks signal progress in talks but also underline how fragile any advance remains: understandings have been reached on many issues, yet the parties are still some distance from signing a binding agreement.