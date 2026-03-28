Iran Strikes Kuwait, Dubai As President Issues Warning To Gulf Neighbours

Iran claimed that it struck two US Army "hideouts" in Dubai as the Middle East conflict continued. Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps carried out precise missiles and drone strikes on these "hideouts" that had more than 500 US Army personnel.

The spokesperson claimed that the ambulances in Dubai were busy for hours transferring the dead and wounded Americans.

The spokesperson added, "Trump and the commanders of the US Army must have fully understood that the region will turn into a graveyard for American soldiers, and they will have no choice but to surrender to the divine will of the heroic people and the brave warriors of Islam."

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned Gulf countries against supporting the US-Israel alliance.

Kuwait International Airport Struck By Drones

Kuwait ​International Airport was struck by multiple drone attacks that damaged its radar system; however, no casualties were reported.

Kuwait's Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson later said the ​attacks ​were ⁠carried out by Iran, its ​proxies, and the ​armed ⁠factions it supports.

The US-Iran conflict has severely disrupted air travel across the region, as major airports, including those in Kuwait and Bahrain, have temporarily suspended operations due to security concerns.

Airlines have cancelled thousands of flights, while widespread airspace closures continue to impact regional and international connectivity.

The disruption has affected not only passenger movement but also cargo operations, causing delays in trade, supply chains, and essential goods transportation across multiple countries.

Iran Guards Strike Six US Naval Vessels

Iran's Guards have claimed that they struck six US landing craft utilities at the Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait in their 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4 and killed a large number of US forces in the process.

In a statement, the Guards said that the strike was carried out using home-grown ballistic missiles, such as Qadr 380 cruise missiles, which have a range of 1,000 kilometres.

"In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port as well as Dubai's coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely," the public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement.

"Given field reports, three of the combat vessels sank after the (retaliatory) strikes, whilst the rest are aflame," the IRGC said.

The Guards further claimed that it has destroyed a number of refuelling vehicles and the logistical support fleet belonging to the "terrorist" US military at the Al-Kharj base.

Dubai Hotel Hit By Iran's Kamikaze Drones

It said that kamikaze drones were employed to launch operations against the gathering centres of the US drone unit personnel on the coasts and against one of the hotels in Dubai.

Houthi Rebels Fire Missile At Israel

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a missile attack on Israel as the war in the Middle East marks its one-month anniversary.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, a military spokesman for the Houthis, issued a statement on Saturday on the rebel group's Al-Masirah satellite television network. He said the Houthis fired a barrage of ballistic missiles targeting what he described as "sensitive Israeli military sites" in southern Israel.

Israel's military had earlier said it had intercepted a missile.

It is the first time Israel has faced fire from Yemen since the start of the conflict last month. Houthi attacks on vessels during the Israel-Hamas war upended shipping in the Red Sea.