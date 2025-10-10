Israel and Hamas will exchange hostages and prisoners after agreeing to a pause in the war in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners – a breakthrough greeted with joy and relief Thursday but also caution.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of the plan advanced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump – such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, reduced much of Gaza to rubble, brought famine to parts of the territory, and triggered other conflicts across the Middle East.