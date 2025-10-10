Israel and Hamas will exchange hostages and prisoners after agreeing to a pause in the war in Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a pause in their devastating two-year war and the release of the remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners – a breakthrough greeted with joy and relief Thursday but also caution.

Uncertainty remains about some of the thornier aspects of the plan advanced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump – such as whether and how Hamas will disarm, and who will govern Gaza.

But the sides appear closer than they have been in months to ending a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, reduced much of Gaza to rubble, brought famine to parts of the territory, and triggered other conflicts across the Middle East.

ഗസ സമാധാനത്തിലേക്ക്; വെടിനിർത്തലും ബന്ദി മോചന പദ്ധതിയും അംഗീകരിച്ച് ഇസ്രയേൽ

വെടിനിർത്തലും ബന്ദി മോചന പദ്ധതിയും അംഗീകരിച്ച് ഇസ്രയേൽ. തിങ്കളാഴ്ചയോ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയോ ബന്ദി മോചനം ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് അമേരിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡനറ് ഡോണൾഡ്
ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ നംഖോര്‍; അമിത് ചക്കാലക്കലിന്റെ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ കൂടി പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് കസ്റ്റംസ്

അമിത് ചക്കാലക്കലിന്റെ രണ്ട് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ കൂടി പിടിച്ചെടുത്ത് കസ്റ്റംസ്. ഭൂട്ടാനില്‍ നിന്ന് അനധികൃതമായി എത്തിച്ച വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ പിടിച്ചെടു
പഠിക്കാൻ യുകെയിൽ പോകണ്ട, യുകെ യൂണിവേഴ്സിറ്റികൾ ഇങ്ങോട്ടു വരും

ന്യൂഡൽഹി: ഇന്ത്യ-യുകെ ബന്ധങ്ങൾക്ക് പുതിയ മാനം നൽകിക്കൊണ്ട് ഒമ്പത് ബ്രിട്ടിഷ് സർവകലാശാലാ കാമ്പസുകൾ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഉടൻ ആരംഭിക്കുമെന്ന് പ്രധാനമന്