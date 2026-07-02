John Cena Reveals He Underwent A Hair Transplant: Essential Aftercare Tips Explained

Actor and former WWE champion John Cena recently surprised fans by sharing a photo after the second round of his hair transplant treatment, openly documenting his hair restoration journey. Cena shared a photo from the Anderson Center for Hair in Atlanta after undergoing his second Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure. In his update, he wrote, "Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you @KenAndersonMD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!"

While a hair transplant can restore hair growth, dermatologists emphasise that the success of the procedure depends not only on the surgery itself but also on careful aftercare during the weeks and months that follow. According to Dr. Swati Mohan, Dermatologist, Fortis Hospital Faridabad, the recovery period plays a crucial role in ensuring that the newly transplanted hair grafts survive and produce the desired results. The first 48 hours after a hair transplant are critical. Patients should avoid touching, scratching, or rubbing the transplanted area, as the grafts are still settling into the scalp. Any unnecessary pressure or friction during this period may affect graft survival.