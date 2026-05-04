Kerala Assembly polls: Initial counting trends show Cong-led UDF leading

Thiruvananthapuram: Initial trends following the commencement of counting of votes polled in the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections showed the Congress-led UDF leading in the state.

According to news reports, UDF was leading in over 60 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was ahead in over 50 seats in the state.

The initial trends are based on the counting of postal ballots , which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled.