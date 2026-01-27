Kerala court fines Congress MP Shafi Parambil Rs 1,000 in NH blockade case

Palakkad: A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced Congress MP Shafi Parambil to remain in court till it rises and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 in connection with a 2022 national highway blockade case, sources said.

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-I passed the order in a case registered over a protest by Youth Congress activists against the alleged vandalism of Rahul Gandhi's MP office in Wayanad.

An arrest warrant had been issued against Parambil last week for failing to appear before the court in the matter.

He appeared before the court earlier in the day after the warrant was issued.

The magistrate sentenced him to remain in court till it rises and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000, sources said.