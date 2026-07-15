Kerala govt tells human rights panel it has written to Centre to tighten film censorship

Thiruvananthapuram : The Kerala government has told the state Human Rights Commission that it has written to the Centre seeking to strengthen the censorship system, in view of the increasing depiction of drugs and violence in Malayalam films.

The government made the submission before commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas, as per the panel's directions on a complaint seeking control or regulation of movies that allegedly show content encouraging the use of violence.

The government told the commission that it had forwarded the complaints it received regarding such movies to the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification.

It also told the commission that it had written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, informing it that unregulated content in movies was raising serious concerns among the public.

The commission directed the government to bring to the Centre's attention any movie scenes that encourage the use of drugs or violence, said a press release.