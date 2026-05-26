Kerala launches 'Project Zero' to crack down on corruption, digital graft

Thiruvananthapuram : Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday announced "Project Zero", a comprehensive anti-corruption initiative aimed at eradicating corruption at all levels of administration in the state with public participation and strengthened vigilance measures.

Addressing reporters at the headquarters of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) here, the minister said the government's objective was to transform Kerala into a completely corruption-free state.

"Together, let's build a corruption-free Kerala. We have zero tolerance towards corruption. We want to eradicate corruption at all levels. That is the motto of the government," he said.

Chennithala said the initiative would ensure that people receive services from government offices without having to pay bribes.

"At present, in many offices, even certificates are issued only after paying bribes. That will be strictly curbed," he said.

The minister said systems would be put in place for the public to report incidents of corruption and assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.

He said vigilance authorities would maintain strict surveillance over corrupt officials and leaders and warned that nobody involved in corruption would be spared.

Noting that cyber crimes and digital corruption were on the rise, Chennithala said strong measures would be taken to identify such centres and prevent technologically driven corrupt practices.

He said the objective of the initiative was not merely to act after corruption occurs, but to prevent it at the source itself, with the VACB functioning as a strong deterrent.

The minister also announced that the 1969 Vigilance Manual would be revised in accordance with present-day requirements. A draft of the revised manual has already been prepared and would soon be cleared after examination, he added.

He further said the vigilance mechanism in the state would be strengthened and that more trap cases would be registered as part of intensified anti-corruption efforts.

"If the project gets adequate support from the people, it will become a revolution in the state," the minister added.