Kerala polls: BJP releases first list of 47 candidates

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, fielding former Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Nemom and Kazhakoottam seats, respectively.

The party also fielded former Union minister George Kurian from Kanjirappally constituency.

According the list, P C George will contest the election from Poonjar assembly seat, R Sreelekha from Vattiyoorkavu and Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur.

Raji Prasad will join the fray from Kunnathur seat reserved for scheduled caste and R Rashmi will contest from Kottarakkara.

The party has fielded Sobha Surebdran from Palakkad seat, Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North and Kavitha KS from Sulthanbathery, a reserved constituency.

Assembly polls will be held on a single day in Kerala on April 9, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4.