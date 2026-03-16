Kerala polls: BJP releases first list of 47 candidates

News Desk

News Desk

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Kerala polls: BJP releases first list of 47 candidates

New Delhi : The BJP on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, fielding former Union ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V Muraleedharan from Nemom and Kazhakoottam seats, respectively.

The party also fielded former Union minister George Kurian from Kanjirappally constituency.

According the list, P C George will contest the election from Poonjar assembly seat, R Sreelekha from Vattiyoorkavu and Padmaja Venugopal from Thrissur.

Raji Prasad will join the fray from Kunnathur seat reserved for scheduled caste and R Rashmi will contest from Kottarakkara.

The party has fielded Sobha Surebdran from Palakkad seat, Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North and Kavitha KS from Sulthanbathery, a reserved constituency.

Assembly polls will be held on a single day in Kerala on April 9, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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നേമത്ത് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍, പൂഞ്ഞാറില്‍ പി സി ജോര്‍ജ്; ബിജെപി ആദ്യഘട്ട സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥി പട്ടിക പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

നേമത്ത് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര്‍, പൂഞ്ഞാറില്‍ പി സി ജോര്‍ജ്; ബിജെപി ആദ്യഘട്ട സ്ഥാനാര്‍ത്ഥി പട്ടിക പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു

ആ ദ്യ ഘട്ട സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥി പട്ടികയുമായി ബിജെപി. 47 സ്ഥാനാർത്ഥികളെയാണ് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. നേമത്ത് രാജീവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ തന്നെ
‘ഹോർമുസ് കടലിടുക്ക് ഉടൻ തുറക്കും, ഇറാന്റെ സൈനിക ശേഷിയുടെ 100% അമേരിക്ക നശിപ്പിച്ചു’; ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ്

‘ഹോർമുസ് കടലിടുക്ക് ഉടൻ തുറക്കും, ഇറാന്റെ സൈനിക ശേഷിയുടെ 100% അമേരിക്ക നശിപ്പിച്ചു’; ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ്

ഹോർമുസ് കടലിടുക്ക് തുറക്കുമെന്ന് അമേരിക്കൻ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ഡോണൾഡ് ട്രംപ്. ഒരു വിധത്തിലല്ലെങ്കിൽ മറ്റൊരു വിധത്തിൽ, ഹോർമുസ് കടലിടുക്ക് ഉടൻ