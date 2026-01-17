Kerala's educational AI platform receives national recognition

To facilitate this, the platform integrates various advanced modules, including AI chatbots, interactive quizzes, language learning games for English, speech assistants, and specialised assessment tools.

Sadath, in a statement, explained that the 'Samagra Plus AI' platform was developed strictly within the curriculum framework, ensuring that the typical concerns regarding algorithmic bias in artificial intelligence are fully addressed and eliminated.

This is the second major national award for the 'Samagra Plus' AI platform in quick succession.

Notably, the platform also received the 'Education Technology Transformation Award' last month (December 2025) at the 19th Digital Transformation Conclave held in Bhubaneswar, the official statement added.