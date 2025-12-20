Malayalam cinema mourns Sreenivasan, tributes pour in from film fraternity

Kochi: The demise of legendary actor-director Sreenivasan sent shockwaves through the Malayalam film industry on Saturday, with members of the fraternity penning emotional tributes and condolence messages, reminiscing about his life and legacy.

One of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter, and director, Sreenivasan, passed away at a government hospital here on Saturday morning. He was 69.

Superstar Rajinikanth described the news as shocking, while 'complete actor' Mohanlal expressed profound grief over the loss of his close friend.

Mammootty visited Sreenivasan’s residence to pay his last respects and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

In a voice note shared with a television channel, Rajinikanth described Sreenivasan as an excellent actor and a good human being.

"It was shocking to know that my good friend Sreenivasan is no more. He was my classmate at the film institute where I studied. He was an excellent actor and a very good human being. May his soul rest in peace," Rajinikanth said.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan also condoled the demise. "Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers," he said in a post on 'X'.

In an emotional social media post, Mohanlal said he was unable to put into words the deep bond he shared with Sreenivasan.

"Malayalis saw their own faces in the characters created by Sreeni. Through him, they saw their pain and joy, their losses and their lives reflected on screen. Who else could portray the dreams and shattered dreams of the middle class the way Sreeni did?" he wrote.

Mohanlal added that the characters created by him and Srini remain timeless because of the magic in the late artist's writing.

He also recalled that, much like on screen, they laughed, joked, quarrelled, reconciled, and journeyed together in real life.

In a Facebook post, actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi recalled how Sreenivasan depicted the life of Malayalees through humour and sharp screenplays.

"His works and acting style, which hid great truths within simple words, will always remain with cinema buffs," he said. "A respectful salute to an irreplaceable talent," the union minister added.

"To transcend time is the most beautiful mark an artist can leave on this earth," actress Manju Warrier said in an emotional note on Instagram.

"Through writing, acting, and direction, Sreeniyettan achieved that," she said, adding that in more than one way, he has outlived time itself.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran described Sreenivasan as one of the greatest writers, directors, and actors Malayalam cinema has ever seen.

"Adieu to one of the greatest-ever writer-director-actors. Thank you for the laughs and the thoughts. Rest in peace, legend," he posted.

Sharing his grief over the actor's unexpected demise, filmmaker Vijayan noted that the satirical presentation of various issues by Sreenivasan in his screenplays was more thought-provoking than comical.

"He was an artist and a genius who was bold enough to tell the truth to anyone’s face fearlessly," he told reporters.

Prominent actors, including Shobana, Urvashi, Mukesh, Maniyan Pillai Raju, Janardanan, and Madhupal, were also among those who condoled the loss.

Expressing shock, Shobana recalled Sreenivasan as a "powerhouse of talent."

"More than an actor, he was a good friend. His contribution was crucial to the success of many of my super-hit films," she told a television channel.

Veteran actor Janardanan described him as a good human being who had lived a fulfilled life, adding that Malayalam cinema would remember him forever.

Mukesh recalled his four-decade-long association with Sreenivasan, saying he had countless fond memories.

"He was blunt and always spoke the truth, regardless of friendship. He never compromised when it came to good cinema, story, or script," Mukesh told reporters.

Actresses Meena and Sangeetha, who played his heroines in blockbuster films such as 'Katha Parayumbol' and 'Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala', also shared memories of working with the legendary actor-director.

Earlier in the day, filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad, one of Sreenivasan’s closest friends in the industry, struggled to complete his words while reacting to the news.

"I used to visit him once every two weeks. I spoke to him on Thursday. Though he had recently undergone surgery and had difficulty walking, his mind and thought process were very sharp," he said.

Anthikad added that Sreenivasan had recently told him he was exhausted by frequent health issues. "I told him not to worry and that we would come back," he said.

Sreenivasan had been battling health problems for several years and underwent heart surgery in 2022.

On Saturday, he was travelling for dialysis to a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tripunithura, where he died.