Malaysia urges ASEAN to expand defence cooperation in cyberspace

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia): Malaysia called Friday for fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to extend their security partnerships from the high seas to cyberspace at an annual meeting of the bloc's defence ministers.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin opened the meeting by warning that regional peace faces growing pressure from both traditional and emerging threats, including rising tensions in the South China Sea and the spread of cyberattacks that can “disrupt societies, topple governments and undermine critical infrastructure.” “Threats today transcend borders and dimensions,” he said.

“We see the challenges in the South China Sea. But we must also recognise that our digital realm is equally at risk. The threats that test our networks and systems may be invisible, but just as dangerous as those threatening our maritime zones.

ASEAN defence ministers will hold talks Saturday with dialogue partners including the United States, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Russia. Among those attending are US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who arrived late Wednesday, and his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun.

Khaled also urged all ASEAN nations to expedite the formation of an ASEAN observer team to support Thailand and Cambodia in resolving their border crisis. The two nations inked an expanded ceasefire pact on Sunday, witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is this year's ASEAN chair.

Khaled also reiterated ASEAN's commitment to support a peaceful resolution of the civil war in Myanmar, saying the bloc remains determined to help the country “return to its rightful place in ASEAN.” Myanmar military government leaders have been barred from ASEAN meetings after failing to comply with the bloc's 2021 Five-Point Consensus on peace and dialogue.

Myanmar has been gripped by conflict since a military takeover in 2021 ousted its elected government, sparking widespread resistance and international condemnation.