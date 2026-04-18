Milma union demands immediate milk price hike amid rising costs

Thiruvananthapuram : Members of the governing body of Milma’s ERCMPU on Saturday demanded an immediate increase in milk prices in view of a steep rise in production costs.

They submitted a letter to the Milma Chairman K S Mani seeking implementation of the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) decision to increase milk prices, a press release said.

The Ernakulam Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union members also staged a sit-in protest in front of the Federation office to press their demand.

In August last year, ERCMPU had submitted a memorandum to the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation seeking a hike in milk prices, citing a steep increase in production costs that has severely impacted the dairy sector, the release said.

Following this, a three-member committee was constituted to study the matter and submit a report. The committee recommended an increase of up to Rs 6 per litre of milk.

Subsequently, a Federation meeting was held, and a decision was taken to increase milk prices, with the Milma Chairman entrusted with its implementation.

However, the implementation of the decision has been delayed by members of the federation owing allegiance to the ruling parties, citing technical reasons, the release alleged.

The ERCMPU said the decision on the price hike cannot be delayed, considering the steep rise in the cost of cattle feed, essential commodities, and labour, which has pushed the dairy sector into a severe financial crisis.

It also said that severe summer heat has significantly reduced milk production, delivering a major blow to farmers.

The prevailing situation has forced many small-scale farmers to exit the sector.

It added that it is Milma’s responsibility to protect those who continue in the sector despite the severe challenges they face.