Mohanlal's mother Shanthakumari passes away

Kochi: Actor Mohanlal's mother Shanthakumari (90) passed away. She had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments for a long time. She was residing at Mohanlal's residence in Elamakkara, Kochi.

Her husband is the late Viswanathan Nair. Her eldest son, Pyarilal, died in 2000.

His close friends, including superstar Mammootty, and several industry colleagues later visited his residence to pay their tributes.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamser were among those who condoled her demise.

Mohanlal, who had a close bond with his mother, found time to take care of her despite his busy schedule.

Shanthakumari was a huge influence on Mohanlal's film career, and he has openly stated this on many platforms. Mohanlal had recently commented that he was fortunate to be able to share the achievement of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award he received with his mother. The actor first visited his mother after learning about the award.

Mohanlal had written on his blog on a Mother's Day in the past that he would talk to his mother no matter where he was in the world. Mohanlal's charitable trust, Vishwasanthi Foundation, was named after his father and mother.