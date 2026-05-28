Sandeep Patil Assumes Charge as Inspector- General of Police, Northern Range, in Belagavi

Senior IPS officer officially took charge as the Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Northern Range, at onThursday.

Mr. Patil assumed office during a formal ceremony held at the Northern

Range IG P office, where outgoing IGP handed over charge to him. Mr. Rathore has now been appointed as the Inspector-General of Police in the (CID).

The Northern Range, head quartered in Belagavi, is considered one of the important police jurisdictions in Karnataka, covering several districts in the northern part of the State. The range plays a key role in maintaining law and order, crime prevention, traffic regulation, and coordination among district police units.

Officials and police personnel welcomed Mr. Patil on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leaders hip and administrative experience. Senior officers present during the occasion congratulated both Mr. Patil and Mr. Rathoreon their new responsibilities.

Mr. Patil is expected to focus on strengthening policing measures, improving public safety initiatives, and enhancing coordination among law enforcement agencies across the Northern Range.