Nine killed after truck collides with bus in Karnataka, most victims burnt to death

Chitradurga (Karnataka) | At least nine persons were killed when a speeding truck crashed against a luxury sleeper bus, which caught fire under the impact, in this district early on Thursday, a senior police official said.

The bus with 32 passengers, which was on its way to Gokarna was engulfed in flames under the impact of the collision and most of the deceased were burnt alive inside the vehicle, East Zone Inspector General of Police Ravikanthe Gowda told reporters.

The accident happened after the truck jumped a road divider and collided with the oncoming bus, Gowda told reporters.

The bus driver and cleaner escaped. The truck driver is among the dead, he added.

"Our preliminary investigation hints that a diesel tanker might be involved in the accident," Gowda said.

Many passengers escaped by jumping from the bus, Gowda said.

"Our initial investigation shows that eight passengers and the truck driver have died. Of the 12 injured, nine have been shifted to Sira and three to Tumakuru. One of the critically burnt patients has been taken to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru," he added.

The rest of the injured are out of danger, the IGP said.

Another bus from T Dasrahalli to Dandeli with 42 school children that was behind the fateful bus just escaped the accident.

"The driver of the bus carrying schoolchildren hit the bus from behind, turned to the other side and veered off the road. Fortunately, no one sustained even a minor injury," Gowda said.

The children have continued their journey in another bus, he said, adding that the school bus driver is an important eyewitness to this accident, whose statement will be recorded.

Most passengers of the bus that was involved in the accident had booked their tickets online. "We have got their phone numbers. We are trying to contact their families," he said.

The officer said a DNA test would be performed to identify the dead bodies.