Noah Onam Live 2026: Singapore Set for a Star-Studded Onam Celebration with Popular Malayalam Film and Music Personalities

Antony Varghese (Pepe), Saniya Iyappan, Siju Wilson, Jyotsna, Sanah Moidutty and Siddharth Menon to headline an unforgettable festive extravaganza on August 1

Singapore: For Malayalees in Singapore, Onam celebrations often come with a difficult choice - either settle for a modest community gathering or pay premium prices to watch leading stars perform live. Noah Onam Live 2026 seeks to change that equation by bringing together an impressive line-up of Malayalam cinema and music personalities at what organisers describe as a community-friendly ticket price.

Scheduled for August 1, 2026, at Quantum Arena, Punggol, the event promises to be one of the most star-studded Onam celebrations ever hosted in Singapore.

The line-up features actor Antony Varghese (Pepe), known for his electrifying screen presence, actress Saniya Iyappan, actor Siju Wilson, playback singer Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, singer-actress Sanah Moidutty, and performer Siddharth Menon, who is also curating the event through Siddharth Menon Entertainment.

Bringing Big Entertainment Within Reach

In a city where large-scale celebrity events often command premium ticket prices, Noah Events deserves appreciation for making a conscious effort to keep the event accessible to the wider community.

Organisers say the objective is not merely to stage another entertainment programme, but to create a festive platform where families, students, young professionals and long-time residents can celebrate Onam together without feeling priced out.

Community leaders have often highlighted the need for quality cultural events that remain affordable, especially for families attending in groups. Noah Onam Live appears to be responding to that need by combining top-tier entertainment with accessible pricing.

A Rare Gathering of Popular Malayalam Stars

The event brings together personalities from different segments of the entertainment industry, ensuring there is something for everyone.

Fans of Malayalam cinema can look forward to meeting Antony Varghese (Pepe) and Saniya Iyappan, while music lovers can enjoy performances by Jyotsna and Sanah Moidutty. Actor Siju Wilson and entertainer Siddharth Menon add further star power to an already impressive line-up.

Such a combination of film stars and musical performers is rarely seen outside Kerala and major Indian cities, making the Singapore event particularly noteworthy.

More Than a Stage Show

Beyond celebrity appearances and live performances, Noah Onam Live aims to recreate the festive spirit that Malayalees cherish during Onam. The event is expected to draw audiences from across Singapore and neighbouring Malaysia, turning the evening into a vibrant celebration of culture, music and community.

For many expatriates, Onam is as much about reconnecting with their roots as it is about entertainment. Events like Noah Onam Live help bridge that emotional connection while offering a memorable experience for the younger generation growing up overseas.

Event Details

Event: Noah Onam Live 2026Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026Venue: Quantum Arena, OWIS Campus, 27 Punggol Field Walk, SingaporeArtists: Antony Varghese (Pepe), Saniya Iyappan, Siju Wilson, Jyotsna Radhakrishnan, Sanah Moidutty and Siddharth MenonOrganiser: Noah Events

Ticket Booking

Tickets can be booked through the official ticketing page:

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/noah-onam-live-2k26-tickets-1989805445652

With an attractive line-up, festive atmosphere and community-focused pricing, Noah Onam Live 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Onam celebrations in Singapore this year. Those planning to attend are advised to secure their tickets early, as strong demand is expected from the Malayalee community and lovers of Malayalam entertainment across the island.