Oman confirms it mediated indirect US-Iran talks over Tehran's nuclear programme

Muscat: Oman said on Friday it mediated indirect talks between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme.

Oman's Foreign Ministry made the announcement in a post on X.

Oman said Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi met separately with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, then with US Mideast special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law.

"The consultations focused on preparing the appropriate circumstances for resuming the diplomatic and technical negotiations by ensuring the importance of these negotiations, in light of the parties' determination to ensure their success in achieving sustainable security and stability," the Omani announcement said.