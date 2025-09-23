Rajnath Singh inaugurates Tata Advanced System Ltd's manufacturing plant in Morocco

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated a manufacturing plant set up by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in Morocco's Berrechid for production of wheeled armoured personnel carriers.

Spread over 20,000 sq m, the facility is the first-ever Indian defence manufacturing plant in Africa. It is also Morocco's largest such plant.

Under its contract with the government of Morocco, Tata Advanced Systems will undertake the production and delivery of Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8) with initial deliveries scheduled to begin next month. The facility became operational three months ahead of schedule, and production has already commenced.

Morocco's Minister for National Defence Abdeltif Loudyi was also present at the inauguration ceremony.

"This milestone marks the first overseas defence manufacturing facility established by a private Indian company, underlining India's capability to design and deliver advanced combat vehicle platforms in partnership with DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation)," the Tata Advanced Systems Ltd said.

The facility has generated both direct and indirect employment, developed a robust supplier ecosystem, built critical technology capabilities, and established in-country product support, it said.

It also supports dedicated ancillary partners supplying essential subsystems and technologies, the company said.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, said: "As the first overseas manufacturing facility by a private Indian defence OEM (original equipment maker), it also marks our strategic initiative to begin offering designed-in-India Defence technology systems to friendly countries overseas."

"Today's defence factory inauguration near Casablanca in Morocco marks a new chapter in the India-Morocco industrial partnership, and Tata Advanced Systems is proud to be part of this milestone," he said.

The facility will initially cater to the Royal Moroccan Army before expanding to export friendly countries, especially in Africa.