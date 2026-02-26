Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Now Married. First Pics Out

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had their traditional Telugu wedding ceremony this morning at 10:10 AM. The second ceremony took place in the evening to honour Rashmika Mandanna's Kodava heritage.

Their official wedding pictures are now finally out!

Rashmika Mandanna wrote a long note sharing pictures from their wedding ceremonies, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now My Husband! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!"

She added, "The man who's never stopped me from dancing like no one's watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man!"

Have a look at the full post here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVOOZXek3sl/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Vijay Deverakonda shared the same pictures and wrote, "One day, I missed her. Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would've been better if she were around. Like my meals would've felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would've been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her - just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife, 26.02.2026."