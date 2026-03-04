Safety of one crore Indians top priority, says India as West Asia conflict widens

New Delhi : As the conflict in West Asia intensified, India on Tuesday emphasised the interest of one crore Indian nationals in the region and voiced concern over possible disruptions in energy supplies because it could have serious consequences for the Indian economy.

New Delhi also strongly called for "dialogue and diplomacy" to ensure an early end to the conflict, while noting that India has critical stakes in the security and stability of the region as a proximate neighbour and the current developments "evoke great anxiety".

In its second statement since the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran's subsequent retaliation, India said the safety and security of Indians living in West Asia is its "utmost priority".

"In recent days, we have not only witnessed an intensification of the conflict but also its spread to other nations. The destruction and deaths have mounted, even as normal life and economic activities come to a halt," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"As a proximate neighbour with critical stakes in the security and stability of the region, these developments evoke great anxiety," it said.

The MEA, however, did not mention the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel strike.

"There are almost one crore Indian citizens who live and work in the Gulf region. Their safety and well-being is of utmost priority. We cannot be impervious to any development that negatively affects them," it said.

"Our trade and energy supply chains also traverse this geography. Any major disruption has serious consequences for the Indian economy."

"As a country whose nationals are prominent in the global workforce, India is also firmly opposed to attacks on merchant shipping," it said.

The MEA said that already, some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing as a result of the attacks in the last few days.

"In this background, India strongly reiterates its call for dialogue and diplomacy. We raise our voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict. Already, many lives have been regrettably lost and we express our grief in that regard," the MEA said.

Indian embassy shifts majority of Indian students out of Tehran amid rising tensions

New Delhi | India on Tuesday said its mission in Iran has relocated the majority of Indian students from Tehran in view of the precarious security situation in the Iranian capital city.

India's move came as the conflict in West Asia intensified with the US and Israel carrying out fresh attacks on Iran while Tehran continued to pound several Gulf countries in retaliation.

"Due to the heightened risk perception in Tehran city, the embassy of India has relocated most Indian students who were in Tehran," the Indian mission said.

The students were taken to locations outside of Tehran.

The embassy said it has made arrangements for the transportation, food, and accommodation of the students.

"Only a small number of students who declined the embassy's offer remain in Tehran," it said.

"For other Indian students and Indian nationals who still remain in Iran, the advisory issued earlier remains unchanged: stay where you are, remain indoors as far as possible, and stay away from windows," the embassy said.

In the fresh advisory, the embassy also urged the Indians to exercise caution at all times, avoid visiting areas of protests or demonstrations and remain in regular contact with the mission.

Around 9,000 Indians including students are learnt to be stuck in Iran. The exact number of Indian students in Iran is not immediately known.

The conflict in West Asia intensified with Iran carrying out fresh strikes targeting Israel and American military bases in the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

As part of its offensive, Iran has blocked the strategically located strait of Hormuz shipping route triggering surge in global oil prices.

The US military has said six of its personnel were killed in the conflict so far.

The US-Israeli strikes have killed at least 787 people, the Iranian Red Crescent Society said. At least 11 people were killed in Israel, according to reports.