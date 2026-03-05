Sanju Samson scores second consecutive fifty, gives flying start to India in 2nd semi-final vs England

Harry Brook made one of the biggest mistakes of his career when he dropped the in-form Indian batter Sanju Samson in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He finished the English bowlers, posting his second consecutive fifty at the Wankhede Stadium. The right-handed batter scored 89 runs in 42 balls, laced with 8 boundaries and 7 sixes.

Although India lost Abhishek Sharma on a score of 20 runs in 2 overs, it didn’t impact Samson, who went on a rampage and found an able partner in the form of Ishan Kishan, who returned to his best when it mattered the most. The left-hander batter added 97 runs with Samson for the second wicket. Adil Rashid dismissed him after managing 39 runs in 18 deliveries, including 4 boundaries and 2 maximums.

In the previous must-win game against the West Indies, Samson contributed an unbeaten 97 runs, which helped the sub-continent nation to a 5-wicket win at the Eden Gardens.

Meanwhile, England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and invited the defending champions to bat first, with the hope of restricting the defending champions to a below-par score. The visiting team made one change, with Rehan Ahmed going out for Jamie Overton.