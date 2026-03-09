Sanju Samson to Be Greeted with Triumphant Homecoming in Kerala Following T20 World Cup Win

Kerala will honour Sanju Samson with a formal reception following his starring role in India’s T20 World Cup win, where he was named the Player of the Tournament, said General Education and Labour Minister V Sivankutty. Hailing from the coastal town of Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, Samson has made his state proud with his stellar performances in the T20 World Cup.

According to the minister, the Kerala government will organise a special event in the capital to honour the player for his match-winning contribution to India’s triumph.

However, the date for the reception was not announced. India’s batting brilliance powered them to a 96-run rout of New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad, successfully defending their title on Sunday.

Sanju Samson played match-defining innings in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final, steering India to T20 World Cup glory.

Samson didn’t feature in India’s opening XI as the campaign got underway. His omission came after a poor run in the bilateral series against New Zealand, scoring only 46 across five matches.

His moment came against the West Indies as India were given a target of 196. Samson’s unbeaten 97 guided the side to a win.

In the semifinal clash with England at Wankhede, Samson amassed 89, propelling India to a massive 253 on the board. Samson rose to the occasion in the final against New Zealand, blasting 89 from 46 deliveries to power India to a massive 255.