Fireworks unit blast in Thrissur kills at least four, several injured

Thrissur : At least four people died, and many others suffered burn injuries following a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkode district on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 40 people were suspected to have been present in the shed at the time of the explosion, and many sustained injuries, with several reported to be in critical condition, they said.

The mishap occurred in a shed where crackers were being prepared on behalf of a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. Those injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Television visuals showed residents taking part in rescue operations, shifting the injured and recovering body parts from the site.

A senior police official confirmed the death of four persons.

State Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for the injured and to make necessary arrangements at Government Medical College, Thrissur, and Thrissur General Hospital.

Nearby hospitals have also been placed on alert.

She also called for the deployment of additional ambulances, including those under the Kaniv 108 service, for emergency response and patient transport.

According to residents, the explosion occurred at around 3.30 pm, and intermittent blasts continued in the area, hampering rescue efforts.

Firecrackers were being manufactured in multiple temporary sheds located in an isolated area amid a paddy field.

A government official who reached the spot said food had reportedly been arranged for around 40 workers, indicating that at least that many people may have been present when the accident occurred. Some workers are believed to have escaped with minor injuries.

Fire and rescue personnel, along with police, are leading the operations, though continuing explosions are hampering rescue efforts.

Sources said several injured persons have been shifted to hospitals from the site.