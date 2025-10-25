SHRC directs Kerala govt to ensure milk, eggs for children under 'poshaka balyam' scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: The SHRC on Saturday asked the Directorate of Women and Child Development to ensure anganwadis comply with guidelines under the 'poshaka balyam' scheme for distributing milk and eggs to children.

Justice Alexander Thomas, chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission, issued the directive following a complaint that milk and eggs were not being distributed in the prescribed quantities in anganwadis operating under urban-III, Thiruvananthapuram.

The complaint was filed by anganwadi workers and helpers from the same area.

During the proceedings, the Director of Women and Child Development submitted a report on the department's inquiry.

The commission noted that, as per the report, under the scheme—launched in 2022-23—eggs and milk are to be provided twice a week.

A circular issued by the Director of Women and Child Development on May 20, 2022, mandates that anganwadis provide 125 ml of milk to each child.

However, the report stated that milk distribution in the anganwadis under complaint did not adhere to the circular.

In some centres, only 500 ml of milk was provided even on days when more than four children were present.

The director informed the commission that instructions had been issued to strictly follow the circular.

Haritha V Kumar is listed as the department's director, according to the website.

The 'poshaka balyam', or "nutritious childhood" scheme, is a state government initiative aimed at improving the nutrition of children aged 3-6 by providing milk and eggs twice a week through anganwadis.