T20 World Cup 2026: India Keep Zimbabwe In Check After Posting Record 256/4

T20 World Cup 2026: India aim for early wickets as Zimbabwe have started the chase of 257 in their must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai tonight. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma rediscovered his form with a typically blazing fifty and Hardik Pandya bludgeoned a half-century, powering the hosts to a formidable 256 for four.

It is India's highest-ever total in T20 World Cups and the overall highest in this ICC showpiece. Abhishek, who had endured three successive ducks at the start of the competition, struck a brisk 30-ball 55 to provide the early momentum while Hardik Pandya smashed a 23-ball 50 not out in the back end to prop up the total. Tilak Varma made 44 not out off 14 balls as the duo added 84 runs off 31 balls in their unbroken stand.